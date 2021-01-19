More than 2,500 have died with Covid in the Anglia region since Christmas

It's been revealed 2,600 people have died with coronavirus in the past three weeks as figures for delayed death registrations over Christmas were released.

Data from the Office of National Statistics shows 1,411 died in the Anglia region in the fortnight from Boxing Day to Friday 8 January. The Care Quality Commission has reported a further 256 deaths of care home residents in the region in the week to Friday 15 January.

The NHS has also reported the deaths of 949 patients in hospital in the Anglia region since 9 January.

In means that since Christmas, 2,616 people have lost their lives with coronavirus in the Anglia region.

The total death toll since the start of the pandemic is now 11,139. That include people who have died after a positive test for Covid-19 or where the illness was reported on their death certificate.

The map shows the number of people who have died with coronavirus in each county in the Anglia since the start of the pandemic Credit: Data from the NHS, Office of National Statistics and the Care Quality Commission

The stark statistics come in contrast to the falling number of new coronavirus cases being reported by Public Health England.

There are also positive signs that the number of people needed to go to hospital to be treated for Covid-19 is also levelling off or starting to decline.

On Monday there were 4,244 patients being treated in hospitals in the NHS East of England region which was about the same as the week before. The average number of daily admissions has dropped in the past week from 479 a day to 447 a day.

38,353 New coronaviurs cases in the Anglia region in the week to 15 January

55,250 New coronaviurs cases in the Anglia region in the week to 8 January

The latest weekly total of new positive tests for coronavirus in the Anglia region was 38,354 which was nearly 17,000 cases lower than recorded during the week before - a drop of 31% in a week.

The number of new positive tests for coronavirus has declined in the Anglia region since the start of January Credit: Data from Public Health England

The regional infection rate was 525.5 cases per 100,000 in the population in the week to 15 January which was down from 757.0 in the previous week. At the start of the second lockdown in November the rate was around 120 cases in 100,000.

Across England there were 495 cases per 100,000 in the week to 15 January.

The highest infection rate in the Anglia region was Tendring in Essex with 881.5 cases per 100,000. The lowest was in Rutland with 235.4 cases per 100,000.

Below is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region. The figures, for the seven days to Friday 15 January, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. The list is based on Public Health England data published on Tuesday 19 January on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent four days (16 to 19 January) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to Friday 15 January (with the previous week in brackets)

Tendring - 881.5 (1267.0) - down 30%

Castle Point - 857.5 (1175.1) - down 27%

Harlow - 846.5 (1384.0) - down 39%

Thurrock - 832.3 (1334.2) - down 38%

Luton - 728.9 (980.5) - down 26%

Broxbourne - 702.1 (1240.8) - down 43%

Watford - 697.9 (942.3) - down 26%

Welwyn Hatfield - 697.3 (904.6) - down 23%

Bedford - 690.2 (949.8) - down 27%

Stevenage - 677.3 (877.7) - down 23%

Northampton - 675.4 (924.3) - down 27%

Hertsmere - 657.7 (945.5) - down 30%

Corby - 650.8 (983.1)- down 34%

Southend - 640.0 (970.9) - down 34%

Chelmsford - 600.4 (988.9) - down 39%

Colchester - 594.7 (907.0) - down 34%

Milton Keynes - 590.1 (866.9) - down 32%

Norwich - 581.2 (643.1) - down 10%

Basildon - 572.1 (1081.2) - down 47%

Braintree - 554.4 (1015.0) - down 45%

Ipswich - 547.1 (734.8) - down 26%

Peterborough - 542.9 (560.2) - down 3%

Gt Yarmouth - 542.6 (614.1) - down 12%

Epping Forest - 535.4 (1169.4) - down 54%

Rochford - 517.4 (811.5) - down 36%

Maldon - 511.4 (890.2) - down 43%

Breckland - 500.1 (571.6) - down 13%

Three Rivers - 498.3 (765.1) - down 35%

Broadland - 482.5 (614.8) - down 22%

Wellingborough - 471.7 (618.5) - down 24%

North Hertfordshire - 468.7 (590.7) - down 21%

Dacorum - 462.0 (646.1) - down 29%

Central Bedfordshire - 458.7 (578.6) - down 21%

East Hertfordshire - 442.1 (690.5) - down 36%

Kettering - 431.3 (513.9) - down 16%

Uttlesford - 426.1 (731.8) - down 42%

Brentwood - 423.3 (911.4) - down 54%

King's Lynn and West Norfolk - 414.8 (473.0) - down 12%

East Suffolk - 411.7 (468.6) - down 12%

South Northamptonshire - 408.5 (541.9) - down 25%

Babergh - 405.3 (603.0) - down 33%

Fenland - 397.6 (561.6) - down 29%

St Albans - 388.7 (602.9) - down 36%

Daventry - 378.1 (587.6) - down 36%

Huntingdonshire - 366.4 (540.0) - down 32%

South Norfolk - 366.3 (401.1) - down 9%

Cambridge - 332.5 (526.5)- down 37%

Mid Suffolk - 329.2 (428.3) - down 23%

East Northamptonshire - 321.6 (388.2) - down 17%

West Suffolk 308.3 (480.3) - down 36%

East Cambridgeshire - 296.1 (421.9) -down 30%

North Norfolk - 291.9 (392.0) - down 26%

South Cambridgeshire - 277.8 (444.4) - down 37%

Rutland - 235.4 (290.5) - down 19%

The Anglia region consists of the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes