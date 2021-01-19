Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Charlie Frost

Now most of us will have heard of the fitness guru Joe Wicks who's been helping families get fit at home through lockdown. But now a mum from Essex is encouraging thousands to be fitter from the comfort of her living room!

When the first lockdown hit last year, fitness fan Lisa-Maria Kirwan who lives in Colchester wanted to turn her passion into more than just a hobby. So, whilst furloughed from her job and home-schooling her kids, she started to live stream her free daily workouts from her living room.

Lisa has amassed 22,000 online followers Credit: ITV News Anglia

Now, the 32 year old is a fully qualified PT with more than 22,000 followers on social media.

If you need to stop the workout and wipe a snotty nose or take a child to the bathroom or grab them a snack, stop and come back, the only thing I say to people is see it through to the end. The fact that I'm helping people, helps me. It's really tough for everyone and everyones got their own challenges, but by helping other people it's helping me through lockdown. Lisa-Maria Kirwan, This Fit Mum

It's far from the glamour of some workout videos with her two kids, Paddy and Molly in the flat, but that's why this Essex mum is so successful

Lisa's workouts often include the kids helping out! Credit: ITV News Anglia

'There's me in my flat, with my child crawling on my back, I think yesterday we had a toy poo appearance. It's very, very relatable I think to mums! Lisa-Maria Kirwan

Lisa-Maria, now known as 'This Fit Mum' online, first got into fitness six years ago after having Molly. Diagnosed with a low thyroid count she struggled to lose the extra weight she had put on.

Lisa and her two children Paddy and Molly Credit: ITV News Anglia