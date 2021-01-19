Norwich City have signed left-back Dimitris Giannoulis on loan from Greek side PAOK until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old will join on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee if the Championship leaders go on to secure promotion to the Premier League.

The Greek international, who has 11 caps, had been linked with Newcastle United, Napoli and Porto.

Giannoulis is the Canaries' first new arrival of the January transfer window and will provide extra depth to the full-back department.

Daniel Farke's side have been forced to play midfielder Jacob Sørensen at left-back for most of the season with Xavi Quintilla having struggled with a hip injury.

The move is still subject to the confirmation of a work permit.

“I’m really happy to have signed. It was a dream to play for an English team and now that has come true," Giannoulis said.

"I like Norwich’s style of football and I hope I adapt to the way that the team plays and that I can help the team get promoted.”

Head coach Farke added: "We have to give many compliments to Stuart Webber, as many clubs wanted to do this deal. It’s great news for all parties and we’re really happy to have Dimitris with us.”

Meanwhile, Ipswich Town have also made their first signing of the transfer window with Barnsley winger Luke Thomas joining on loan for the remainder of the campaign.