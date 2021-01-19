Click above to watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Graham Stothard

A filmmaker from Bedfordshire is having his work shown at America's prestigious Sundance Film Festival.

Renaldho Pelle studied at the world famous National Film and Television School in Buckinghamshire.

The film is the only short film from the UK to be selected for Sundance Credit: Renaldho Pelle

His latest piece, the seven minute called The Fire Next Time, was inspired by nationwide unrest known as the London Riots back in 2011.

A lot of the concerns that the rioters raised were things to do with policing and police presence in the communities, and I think that's something that was an issue for me and my family growing up in Luton. Renaldho Pelle

The Fire Next Time, was inspired by nationwide unrest known as the London Riots in 2011

Renaldho told ITV News Anglia that through the film, he's trying to highlight the social problems that led to the riots in the first place.

Working on set

These are topics that reach into the heart of civil rights movements. 40 years ago it was the Brixton Riot, 10 years ago the London riots, now - the Black Lives Matter movement.You're seeing the same cycle repeating itself and almost we do ourselves a disservice by not recognising the connection between these things. Renaldho Pelle

The methods used to animate the film were intricate and labour intensive. All the backgrounds and sets are hand made models. Each character, painstakingly painted onto glass, photographed, wiped, then the process repeated. These are then stitched together in a process called 'stop motion animation.'

The film blends hand painted character animation with sets built by his fellow students at the NFTS Credit: Renaldho Pelle

The Sundance Film Festival will run online from 28th January to 3rd February 2021