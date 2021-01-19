Click above to watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Stuart Leithes

Sugar beet farmers in the East have been keen to reassure campaigners about the use of a pesticide which can be harmful to bees.

They have been granted emergency authorisation to use the insecticide after this year's crop was seriously impacted by a disease called 'Virus Yellows' - transmitted by aphids which feed on sap from the plants.

Farmer Tom Clarke admits it's not the way they want to go but feels they have no choice Credit: ITV News Anglia

Across the east we've been seeing growers with yield losses of up to 80% and most of them are on fairly tight margins as it is. So that's absolutely devastating for the industry. And if that happens again next year with no measures to prevent it we will be losing the sugar industry in the East. Tom Clarke, Farmer

13 EU countries have granted emergency authorisation for the pesticide Credit: ITV News Anglia

Due to the losses, NFU Sugar and British Sugar applied for an emergency use of neonicotinoid insecticide this year. Its use can be harmful to bees but for sugar beet it's not sprayed onto the crop. The seed is coated so it's absorbed when the plant grows.

Piles of sugar beet being harvested in Cambridgeshire today Credit: ITV News Anglia

Sugar beet plants don't flower - so the crop doesn't tend to attract bees. Tom also says he won't be allowed to grow any flowering crop in the field for three years. But the 'Pesticide Action Network' has said it fears it could lead to more restrictions being lifted.

My worry is this might be the thin end of the wedge. It might be a start of rolling back some of the protections for pesticides. We very much hope that isn't the case going forward. What we want is to make the most of the leaving the EU is for us to actually go further, to be more environmentally friendly. Nick Mole, Pesticide Action Network

In a statement British Sugar said:

"Supporting bee populations is extremely important to us and our growers and having the right controls to ensure this was key to the application."

It added that the emergency authorisation has also been granted in 13 EU countries.