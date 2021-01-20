Essex Council donates old laptops to help with school home learning roll out

A council in Essex is donating around 100 of its old laptops and smart devices as part of efforts to provide children with the equipment they need for home learning.

Tendring District Council says the old laptops are no longer needed as they are being replaced as part of a roll-out of new tech for staff and councillors.

The old equipment will be wiped and reconditioned, then sold off to raise funds for new devices to be used by children who don't have computer access at home.

It's part of Essex County Council’s scheme to turn unwanted IT into kit for pupils to complete school work on while under lockdown.

Although the county council scheme is running across Essex, Tendring District Council has secured a deal that the money generated from its old devices will directly fund new IT for children in Tendring.

We know it can be tough for families to access home learning; even those with a family computer may struggle if they have more than one child, or if parents also need devices to work from home. “Our donation will bolster the Essex County Council and government programmes to ensure no child is left behind during the latest lockdown Carlo Guglielmi, TDC Cabinet Member for Finance and Corporate Resources

Essex County Council’s "Close the Digital Divide programme" launched in autumn 2020. So far 3,000 devices have been distributed to schools across the county to go to families in need.

Secondary schools have been the priority, but the scheme is also working with primary schools.

Businesses can also donate unwanted laptops only to the scheme with the county council’s partners doing the data wiping and cleaning. Individuals cannot yet take part, but it is hoped this will be expanded in the near future.

Many schools do not have enough laptops to give to students who don't have computers at home. Credit: ITV

It comes as the City of Norwich School has appealed for business to donate old laptops to help them provide devices to the children who need them.

The school has handed out more than one hundred laptops in the last two weeks, but say they are nowhere near filling every gap.

In a letter to parents, the Assistant Headteacher Andrew Innes said, "It is clear that a large number of our students have limited, shared or even no access to the equipment needed to join in the lessons, meaning that they are missing out on their learning."

The school is appealing for people to donate redundant equipment.