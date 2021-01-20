Fears over speed of vaccine rollout in care homes as Covid deaths rise

Watch a video report by Matthew Hudson

New figures show that the number of deaths in care homes across the region are on the rise.

Statistics released by the Care Quality Commission show that in the week up until the 15th of January there were:

Essex 78 care home deaths a total of 570 since the start of the pandemic

Hertfordshire 56 - a total of 442

Norfolk 51 - a total of 313

Suffolk 27 - a total of 313

Cambridgeshire 20 - 225 in total

Northamptonshire 11 -224 in total

Bedfordshire 9 - 170 in total

Milton Keynes 4 - 92 in total

But there are fears that the race to vaccinate staff and residents isn't happening fast enough.

Care home managers say they're dealing with staff shortages and many are still waiting on the vaccine to arrive.

At Bedford's Arden House care home, staff managed to prevent Covid entering the home for nine months. Today staff and most of those who live here are being vaccinated.

But late in December first one then two residents tested positive.

Manager Tanya Waite said:

I was doing our weekly test of the staff and decided to do all the residents as well which I shouldn't have done because they're supposed to be done every 28 days. Luckily I did because one individual tested positive. Tanya Waite

The first resident had tested negative before being released from hospital just before Christmas. But they tested postive back at Arden House and became very ill. Another resident then got the same result but remained asymptomatic.

Tanya Waite believes care homes have been the forgotten front in the fight against covid. And she's not alone.

Carl Dennis, is the Manager of the Aylsham Manor Care Home in Norfolk, he says 23 out of 29 residents have tested positive for the virus, and one has died. He's still waiting for the vaccine to arrive.

One never knows when the next phone call is going to arrive to say somebody has tested positive. It is very difficult to tell whether or not they're going to pull through. I am having yoyo conversations with relatives saying be prepared for the worst and then they look a little better. Carl Dennis

In some areas like Sawston in South Cambridgeshire practically all over 80s have received a jab.

Nadra Ahmed, the Chair of the National Care Association, said that was not the case in all our care homes.

"We've got some areas where providers are telling us they've managed to get at least the first vaccine in, we've got very few who've said they've had both doses but the worrying thing for us is we're still hearing about providers who are telling us they haven't even heard when they might get the first vaccine and I think that is extremely worrying.

At just 22 years old, Jessica Pateman is the country's youngster care home manager. At her home in Kettering.

She said they were doing all they could to keep people safe.

We have evidence of people being tested before they come to us, we follow and isolation period as well to make sure that we are protected and protecting the home just in case there is an incubation period, we flow lateral test our residents when they come in we PCR test our residents when they come in. You’ve just got to follow your procedure Jessica Pateman

The industry believes only a comprehensive roll out of the vaccine can provide full protection to residents and staff.

