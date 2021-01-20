From the West Wing to North Walsham: The replica oval office in Norfolk

While the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden was sworn in at The Oval Office at the White House, some four thousand miles away in an old gym on an old RAF base in Norfolk, a replica of the Oval Office has been recreated by film makers.

The Scottow Enterprise Park, formerly RAF Coltishall is the location near North Walsham. It measures 4,500 square feet and it was built with painstaking detail to match the real thing.

The film set was built by October films for the 2018 movie Watergate, about the scandal involving President Richard Nixon, but has become a permanent feature.

Since then it's been used for various news reports and other American political dramas.

The White House was built in 1792 without a private workspace for the president.

It was president William Howard Taft who ordered the Oval Office to be added in 1909, but Roosevelt moved it to its current location.