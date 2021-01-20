A driver had a miraculous escape when an oak tree blew over during Storm Christoph and landed on his car.

The motorist was driving his Fiat 500 convertible in Thurston near Bury St Edmunds on Wednesday morning when the incident happened.

Amazingly, he escaped uninjured.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing Team, who responded to the incident, urged people to take extra care out on the roads.

Ixworth Road remains closed in both directions.

A weather warning is in place across the region for Wednesday and Thursday, with heavy rain and strong winds expected.