Ipswich Town sign Preston's Josh Harrop on loan
Paul Lambert has further bolstered his attacking options with the arrival of Preston North End midfielder Josh Harrop.
The 25-year-old, who has made eight appearances for the Championship side this season, has joined Town on loan until the end of the season.
Harrop, a product of the Manchester United academy, made one appearance for the Red Devils in a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace back in 2017.
He could feature in the squad for the match against Peterborough on Saturday, lining up alongside another new recruit.
Harrop's move comes just a day after Luke Thomas from Barnsley joined the Blues for the promotion charge.
Thomas also joined on loan until the end of the season. Speaking on the club's website he said he was looking forward to helping Town challenge for a Championship return:
I can't wait for Saturday and hopefully at some point I'll be able to play in front of the fans. The ultimate goal is to achieve promotion. This is a fantastic stadium and I'd love to help the Club get promoted. It's good to be part of a challenge. I will relish it.