Ipswich Town sign Preston's Josh Harrop on loan

Paul Lambert has further bolstered his attacking options with the arrival of Preston North End midfielder Josh Harrop.

The 25-year-old, who has made eight appearances for the Championship side this season, has joined Town on loan until the end of the season.

Harrop, a product of the Manchester United academy, made one appearance for the Red Devils in a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace back in 2017.

He could feature in the squad for the match against Peterborough on Saturday, lining up alongside another new recruit.

Harrop's move comes just a day after Luke Thomas from Barnsley joined the Blues for the promotion charge.

Luke Thomas in action for Barnsley Credit: PA

Thomas also joined on loan until the end of the season. Speaking on the club's website he said he was looking forward to helping Town challenge for a Championship return: