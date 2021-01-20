Lockdown lessons: Teacher's live science experiments a hit with students
A teacher from Bedfordshire is trying to liven up online lessons with students by carrying out live experiments.
Stephen McReynolds who is a science teacher at the Samuel Whitbread Academy in Shefford says he wants to get his year eleven students to really engage with chemistry.
We do 100% live lessons here for year 11, and I'm aware that they are sitting in front of a computer perhaps for five hours a day. So I'm trying to put a different spin on my lessons. Just a little bit of excitement, just from seeing an explosion, a little bit of whiz, pop, bang, never hurt anybody, so I try to include as much of it as I possibly can
Watch a report from ITV News Anglia's Rebecca Haworth
