More Cambridgeshire GPs offering vaccine

More GP practices across Cambridge will start giving Covid vaccines.

It is part of the government's plan to give all those over 80 a jab in the next month.

People who are eligible will be contacted directly to book an appointment with their local hub.

Over 20 surgeries are getting ready to vaccinate those in the top priority groups.

New GP surgeries offering the vaccine:

CAM Medical PCN - Lensfield Medical Practice, Newnham Walk Surgery, Trumpington Street Medical Practice.

Cambs North Villages PCN - Cottenham Surgery, Firs House Surgery, Maple Surgery (Bar Hill), Milton Surgery, Over Surgery, Swavesey Surgery, Waterbeach Surgery, Willingham Medical Practice.

Cambridge City PCN - East Barnwell Health Centre, Bottisham Medical Practice, Nuffield Road Medical Centre, Arbury Road Surgery, York Street Medical Practice, Cambridge Access Surgery.

Meridian PCN - Bourn Surgery, Comberton Surgeries, Harston Surgery, Orchard Surgery, Roysia Surgery and Royston Health Centre

Please do not call the GP practice to book, we will contact you. We are currently working hard to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible patients, at the same time as providing care to all those who need it. CAM Medical Primary Care Network

A full list of surgeries in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough offering the vaccine can be found on their website.