The driver of an Aston Martin has been arrested after a man was killed in a three car collision in Hertfordshire.

The driver, a 45-year-old man from Chelmsford, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and being in an unfit state to drive through drink ordrugs. He remains in custody.

Police want to hear from anyone who may have been driving on the A414 in the Stanstead Abbotts area on Monday (18th Jan) at around 6:15pm.

The three cars involved were a black BMW, a blue Aston Martin DB11, which were both travelling eastbound and a white Vauxhall Corsa which was travelling westbound.

The driver of the Vauxhall, a man in his twenties, died at the scene. The driver of the BMW, also man in his twenties, is currently in hospital in a serious condition.

Sergeant James Thorne, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said:

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the young man whose life has beentragically cut short. His family are receiving specialist support from our officers.

“I am appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or the events leading up to it, to get in touch immediately. Anything you saw could be vital in helping us to establish what happened."

Sgt Thorne is also hoping to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage.