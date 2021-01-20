Two Suffolk pharmacies to start coronavirus vaccinations
Two pharmacies in Suffolk are to begin Covid vaccinations today.
Aqua Pharmacy in Ipswich and Hayden Chemists in Lowestoft will start delivering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to those most at risk.
It's part of the government's plan to inoculate 15 million people in the top four priority groups - care home residents and workers, NHS frontline staff, the over-70s and the extremely clinically vulnerable - by mid-February.
Both pharmacies will be open seven days a week, from 8:00am to 8:00pm.
People are being urged not to turn up without an appointment.
Helping to protect the diverse Ipswich community that my team serve is a privilege and brings us all a step closer in swiftly and successfully ending the blight of COVID-19.
Officials say more pharmacies could start to deliver the vaccine in the future.
‘This is a momentous occasion for our Suffolk community pharmacy teams", Tania Farrow, Chief Officer for the Suffolk Local Pharmaceutical Committee, said.
“There is definitely scope for a future role for more of our community pharmacies to deliver COVID-19 vaccinations on a larger scale – especially as the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine’s storage requirements are more practical to be delivered in a community setting.
We look forward to the potential impact this may have on stemming this pandemic.’’
Vaccinations are already available from more than 1,000 GP-led services, more than 200 hospitals and a growing network of large-scale NHS Vaccination Centres.
Suffolk has been highlighted as an area where the vaccine roll-out is lagging behind.
Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey said that in her constituency she had received reports of people over-70 being offered the vaccine before some over-80s had been contacted.
Suffolk GP Federation has confirmed that all over-80s will be contacted by the end of the week.