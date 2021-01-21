15 foot minke whale washes up on Lowestoft beach

Police officers and the Coastguard were called to Lowestoft's South beach in Suffolk after a minke whale was found washed up on the shore.

The 15 foot mammal was spotted close to the lifeguard station at around 7am, 21st January.

It's thought it was thrown there in last night's high winds.

Officials are asking people to stay away from the beach. Credit: HM Coastguard Lowestoft

Officials are urging the public to stay away from from the area while the carcass is removed.

They've also asked dog-walkers to keep their dog on a lead while on the beach

While we understand that the whale is a great interest to people, please keep your dogs on a lead around the whale. HM Coastguard lowestoft

The local council have been informed and arrangements are being made to remove the whale from the beach.