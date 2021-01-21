Watch the latest Anglia Late Edition - the regional politics programme for the East of England presented by political correspondent Emma Hutchinson

Anglia Late Edition looks at the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine in the East of England, which has been slower than other parts of the country.

By Wednesday 20 January, 494,557 people in the region had been given the first dose of the Covid injection.

That represented 9.7% of the adult population in the area and was the lowest proportion of the population given the jab in England outside of London.

The top two priority groups are now receiving coronavirus vaccines which includes those aged 70 and over Credit: ITV News Anglia

The first groups targeted to get the vaccine were those over 80 years old and those living and working in care homes.

By Sunday, more than 191,000 of the 80 and older age group had received at least the first dose including 44,000 who have had both doses to become fully vaccinated.

More than half the over 80s in the East of England have been given their first jab but in the North East & Yorkshire region two-thirds have had their first injection.

Joining Emma Hutchinson on Anglia Late Edition were the Conservative MP for Ipswich, Tom Hunt and the Labour MP for Norwich South, Clive Lewis

Emma Hutchinson was joined on Anglia Late Edition by the Norwich Labour MP Clive Lewis (left) and the Ipswich Conservative MP Tom Hunt Credit: ITV Anglia

The programme also featured Professor Paul Hunter and expert in Health Protection from the School of Medicine at the University of East Anglia in Norwich.

He provided answers to the following questions:

When can we expect to return to a more 'normal' life?

Will Covid keep resurfacing for years to come?

We will need to be re-vaccinated in the future?

What lessons can be learnt from this pandemic?

Anglia Late Edition also discussed a call for a delay to local elections due to be held in May so a proper political campaign can be fought.

The largest set of local elections for decades are scheduled for Thursday 6th May when postponed polls from last May will also be held. In some areas of the Anglia region in Cambridgeshire up to seven separate elections will be held.

The Chair of the District Councils' Network and Conservative Leader of South Norfolk Council, Cllr John Fuller has called for a "strategic" delay until June while others want a postponement until the autumn.

There are fears that social distancing will curtail political campaign and work will be needed to ensure regular polling stations can be made Covid-secure. It is likely more people that ever before will apply for postal votes.