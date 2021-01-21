Cambridge-based company's non-invasive ventilator ready for roll out

A non-invasive ventilator developed by Marshall Aerospace in Cambridge for those with respiratory failure is set to be rolled out for mass production.

The exovent ventilator can be used on patients with coronavirus.

Its hoped the new machine will offer greater patient comfort as they don't need to be asleep or have an artificial airway in place.

We firmly believe that the use of negative pressure devices can transform the patient journey for COVID-19 patients and those with pneumonia and other diseases that affect breathing. We are incredibly grateful to Marshall for deploying their significant expertise and skills to help realise our vision. Dr Malcolm Coulthard, from the exovent team

We were approached by the exovent Task Force of academics and medics who had come up with the idea of developing a non-invasive, negative pressure ventilator to help address the potential shortage of ventilators for Covid-19 patients. We quickly saw the massive benefits that the exovent could deliver and took the decision to offer the services of our engineering teams to help develop the concept. MADG Chief Engineer Mark Johnston

Masrshall Aerospace will be working in partnership with Indian-based ventilator manufacturer Skanray.

Marshall has already shipped two of its prototypes designed and manufactured at its Cambridge headquarters, direct to Skanray, who hopes to be able to use them to develop a relatively low cost production model.

We are delighted to be able to hand the project over to Skanray and are optimistic that, using their existing expertise in large volume ventilator manufacture, they will be able to achieve a product that not only has all the advantages in terms of patient comfort and recovery but will also be affordable for use in developing nations that might take some time to roll-out the vaccine. MADG Chief Engineer, Mark Johnston

The company worked with frontline doctors and nurses to deliver the product:

We were really lucky to be working with a number of very well respected frontline doctors and nurses throughout the programme to deliver a product that is ready for mass manufacture once all of the clinical approval has been completed. MADG Chief Engineer, Mark Johnston

Marshall is also hoping to secure a similar arrangement with a UK based manufacturer in the coming weeks.

