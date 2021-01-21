There are concerns that the speed of the Covid vaccination programme could be running into problems because vials of both the Pfizer and Astrazeneca jabs aren't being delivered quickly enough.

This morning Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock described the supply of vaccines as "lumpy", but stressed the rollout was still on track.

Mr Hancock said the UK is "making good progress" toward the target of vaccinating the top four priority groups by February 15. Credit: PA

Appearing remotely in the Commons, after being told to self-isolate by the NHS Covid-19 app, Mr Hancock said the UK is "making good progress" toward the target of vaccinating the top four priority groups by February 15.

He added the scheme is also "on track" to achieve its goal of inoculating all elderly care home residents by the end of this month with 63% having received vaccination - he said he hopes the aim can be reached even "sooner than that".

The East is lagging behind other areas in the country with the vaccine rollout. Credit: ITV News Anglia

However, with the East of England lagging behind the rest of the country in terms of the delivery of the jabs, there are calls for the Government to urgently investigate what's gone wrong and why the region has less supplies.

4.61 million people in the UK have now had their first jab, 2 million more than last week.

Some parts of the country are now moving onto the over 70s having vaccinated all of their over 80s.

However, in Colchester in Essex, that's not the case.

Some patients in high-risk categories are still waiting to be invited for their jab.

Joan Twiddy from Colchester is desperate for her husband to get a vaccine. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Joan Twiddy from Colchester is desperate for her 85-year-old husband, William, who has cancer, to be vaccinated but they haven't received a letter.

I mean every day we wake up and think are we getting the letter. And it doesn't come. He had his treatment stopped in the middle of the year for his prostate cancer, and we still haven't heard when he is getting his vaccine. So I was pretty cross. I mean everyone has got to have it, I am over 70, but I want him to have his first because if he goes into hospital with it he won't come out. Joan Twiddy

The vaccination roll out is now ramping up in the East.

Specialist centres have opened this week, including in Wickford in Essex, and Norwich in Norfolk.

Norwich's new mass vaccination centre is at the Castle Quarter food court.

Through December and early January less than a third of our over 80s got their jabs, while in the North East and Yorkshire nearly half got theirs.

Those numbers are now changing fast. While the east is still behind all other regions, outside of London it is catching up.

Doctors tell us it's the supply chain holding things up. However, in Suffolk, humanitarian and author Terry Waite says it's technical issues with the booking system that's stopped him from getting his jab.

Some of us are anxious yes but most of us have been patient because we do recognise that it's a very difficult task that faces people but why for instance, I don't know, Suffolk has had a very high rate of infection and is Suffolk particularly complicated to organise, why is it that it's taking us so long where other places I've got moving with it? Could I ask that question? Terry Waite, Humanitarian and Author

Despite the issues, residents in Norfolk are being urged to be patient.

