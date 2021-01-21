Covid heroes to be honoured on University of Northampton's power tower

The University of Northampton is giving people the chance to share a message of thanks to a Covid hero on their Energy Centre tower.

The structure, otherwise known as the power tower, turned blue each Thursday evening during the first lockdown as part of the Clap for Carers campaign.

One of the bright spots in this pandemic has been seeing the way communities have been supporting and caring for one another, as well as the much-deserved recognition our key workers have received. “It has been humbling to see the sacrifices people have made to keep the wider community safe, and so wonderful to see the lengths to which people will go to help and bring joy to others. Tree Behrens, University of Northampton

Staff at the University of Northampton say it was their way of saying thank you to NHS workers on the frontline fighting the coronavirus pandemic, some of whom could see the tower from Northampton General Hospital.

From 8-9pm each Thursday the 26-meter-tall tower and the 12-meter-high screen will be lit with thank you messages from around the county.

We’re delighted to be able to give a bigger voice to the community of Northampton by sharing their messages thanking our local heroes on our Energy Tower screen – from the emergency services to emergency plumbers, teachers and childcare workers to care home workers, our University students and graduates and many more. Tree Behrens, University of Northampton

To share a message, you simply need to download the template and get creative. You could write a thank you to an individual who has helped you, create a piece of artwork, or write a short poem.