Essex firefighters called to rescue a pig from the mud in Felsted

Firefighters in Essex were called out to an unusual job this week.

Dolly the pig, who weighs 200kg (31 stone), had gotten herself into a bit of trouble becoming trapped and distressed in her sty.

The pig had lied down in its sty but got stuck in the mud could not get herself up. Lewis Black, Crew Manager

Crews from Great Baddow and Chelmsford arrived to help Dolly. Credit: Essex Fire Service

Crews from Great Baddow and Chelmsford, including the Fire and Rescue Service's Animal Rescue Unit, attended Cock Green Road in Felsted on January 20th at 9:18am.

Crews worked in difficult conditions using strops (specialist straps for lifting), glide sheets and a fair bit of brute force to get her upright. It was the Animal Rescue Unit's first incident involving a pig and crews were delighted to able to help the owner and see Dolly back to herself. Lewis Black, Crew Manager

Crews got eight-year-old Dolly back on her trotters at 10.03am.

