Here comes the sun - how watching dawn break is helping people cope with Covid

It's taken a pandemic for Vandana Khurana to really appreciate what she had always taken for granted.

She lives a short walk from the beach at Hopton on Sea in Norfolk and she has found by watching the sun rise every day she can make better sense of it all.

Awakening with Sunrise photo Credit: Vandana Khurana

Very uplifting. It just calms you. You look at the sea, the waves, the sand, that radiant glow on the sand. It was feeling how much we've been blessed with nature which I've never, I've lived here for say 19 years, I've been on the walk so many times but I never reflected or observed that before. Vandana Khurana / Author, Awakening with Sunrise

When her mother died in August in Delhi in India, Covid meant Vandana could not be by her side.The pain was unbearable but the sunrises bought her solace and the knowledge she was far from alone.

That was grief which was really very hollowing and a very painful experience to go through but at the same time I think everyone in the world was going with the same emotions , it was a commual grief, of people having to go with loss of near and dear ones, their jobs, it was a loss in many forms, physical, emotional, financial. Vandana Khurana / Author, Awakening with Sunrise

Vandana is a prevention project manager at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. She's also chair of Yarmouth's Hindu Temple.

She began sharing her sunrise pictures with inspirational messages, first to family and friends and then on social media.

Now she's raised over £3,000 for various charities by turning them into a book.

Vandana Khurana taking pictures of nature at Hopton Beach

And there's plenty of evidence that photography and art can really help people improve people's mental health.

If you're suffering a lot from anxiety and you've got that awful that thing going round and round in your head then to give yourself that mental space , I think it's really productive. Laura Drysdale / Director Restoration Trust

With so many of us struggling to sleep anyway, perhaps we should all get up and see a sunrise or two.

After all nature's colourful canvas is sure to make the world feel brighter.

For more information on Awakening with Sunrise their website.