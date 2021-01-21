MK Dons defender George Williams has joined League One rivals Bristol Rovers on a permanent deal.

The 27-year-old will once again link up with former Dons boss Paul Tisdale.

Williams came through the Dons' academy but initially failed to make the breakthrough at senior level.

However, he returned to the club in 2016 and went on to make 174 appearances.

His contract was due to expire at the end of the current season, and the Dons have now allowed him to leave the club early.

“George was out of contract with us in the summer and with there being no certainty on his situation moving forwards here, and having found himself out of the team, this was an opportunity for him to secure his long-term future,” manager Russell Martin said.

“He has been a terrific and loyal servant to this Football Club, for which we are extremely grateful, and he goes with all our best wishes for the future.”