National League crisis deepens as Concord Rangers refuse to play fixtures

The chairman of Essex non-league side Concord Rangers says his club will refuse to play again this season until concerns surrounding funding and the testing of players are addressed.

National League clubs were able to start the season thanks to £10 million worth of government grants, but they are now only being offered loans by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport to carry on playing behind closed doors.

With clubs having to cope without any matchday revenue because of the pandemic, many are worried they won't be able to afford to pay the money back.

At a meeting on Wednesday, National League clubs were told they would either have to accept the loans or suspend their season.

Following that meeting, the chairman of Concord, who play in the National League South, tweeted that his club won't be fulfilling their fixtures until the league provides more clarity on what happens next.

Antony Smith also bemoaned the fact that the National League is the only ‘Elite’ competition” not to be frequently testing its players and staff.

Concord were due to host Havant and Waterlooville on Saturday.

"I have chaired our club for just over 20 years and during that time we have never borrowed a penny and we certainly would not be looking to start now," Mr Smith wrote.

"My personal belief is that if we cannot get the DCMS decision overturned then the season should be suspended, and a decision made on null and void or points per game."