The troubled Norfolk and Suffolk NHS foundation trust has been told it still needs to improve its services.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commision say the trust, which runs mental health services, has made progress over the last year.

However following an inspection in November they say more still needs to be done to improve patient safety and left its rating as 'requires improvement'

CQC inspected the trust's acute wards for working-aged adults, which provide psychiatric intensive care. It also inspected the trust's mental health crisis service, where people who have been sectioned under the Mental Health Act receive initial assessment

These services are provided from several of the trust's locations including Hellesdon Hospital in Norwich, Northgate Hospital in Great Yarmouth and the Woodlands unit at Ipswich Hospital

The inspections came in response to potential risks to patient safety, and to review progress with improvements that CQC had said were needed following its previous inspection of these services, which took place in October 2019.

The inspections were not wide-ranging enough to update the trust's overall rating. It remains Requires Improvement overall.

I welcome the improvements that have been made in the services that we assessed, but the trust has further work to do to ensure that these services meet standards that people should be able to expect Stuart Dunn, CQC

The report found that the services did not always manage risks well. This had led to patients self-harming on the trust's acute wards for working-aged adults.

Patients waited too long for assessment in its mental health crisis service, and staff in this service did not always maintain comprehensive records about people's medication.

However, inspectors say they saw a number of areas of improvement and good practice - and it is clear the trust and members of its staff are working hard to maintain progress.