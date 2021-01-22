Barry from Eastenders stunned as Norfolk bowls ballad becomes inauguration hoax

When Shaun Williamson - or Barry from Eastenders to you and me - performed power ballad 'Something Inside So Strong' at the World Indoor Bowls Championships in Norfolk in 2014, he had no idea what he was starting.

Seven years later the footage of his wholehearted performance at Hopton-on-Sea, near Great Yarmouth, has taken on legendary status and become a musical playground for online mischief-makers.

On Wednesday, hours after footage of Joe Biden's inauguration as US President was beamed around the world - pranksters had already spliced it with footage of Shaun's lung-busting ballad.

They had done the same thing in 2017 for President Trump's inauguration.

The result? A viral online hit, which has been seen by millions, and even fooled a few that the former soap star had made an inexplicable leap to musical stardom in The States.

After watching the spoof clip this week, one viewer tweeted: "He's come a long way from Eastenders!"

Shaun himself thinks the prank is hilarious.

"People were coming up to me in Tesco and saying; 'what was it like in Washington?," he told ITV News Anglia.

"I've never taken myself too seriously. We could do with a laugh and if it's my turn to provide it then great. If it's put a smile on people's faces then great.

"All I'm saying is whoever wins in 2025, I will come over in person. I will do."

He blames Eastenders pal Jake Wood - Max Branning to most of us - who ensured the clip went far and wide.