A man from Luton has been arrested on suspicion of selling fake coronavirus test certificates.

The man in his 30s was detained for fraud by false representation at Luton Airport at around 8pm on Wednesday, 20 January.

Most countries require proof of a negative coronavirus test before incoming travellers are allowed to fly.

Detective Sergeant Tom Hamm, from Bedfordshire Police, said: "If you are travelling abroad to a country that requires proof you are fit to fly, you can only obtain this from an approved test provider."Unfortunately, fraudsters have seen the ongoing pandemic as an opportunity to prey on people, and if you are approached by someone offering to sell certificates who is not an authorised provider, please report it immediately."Neil Thompson, operations director at London Luton Airport, said: "We work closely with Bedfordshire Police to ensure we keep our staff and passengers safe at all times."Everyone working at the airport is trained in general security awareness and along with other measures in place, anyone attempting to commit crime at Luton Airport has a very strong chance of detection."We will always take a zero tolerance approach to such behaviour and will support police in any action they take."