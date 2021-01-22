Norwich carer caught on CCTV abusing dementia sufferer is jailed for six months

A 29-year-old woman from Norwich who mistreated a vulnerable woman in her care has been sentenced to six months imprisonment after being caught on CCTV.

Jenny Dady was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (18 January 2021) after pleading guilty to ill-treatment or neglect of a person who lacks capacity.

She committed the offences while caring for the victim, 69-year-old Liz Youngs who suffered with severe dementia and had limited mobility.

During the summer of 2019, Liz’s daughter Corrina Cunningham, who was living with her in Barford, became concerned after noticing minor injuries on her mother, including bruising and blisters.

As a result, they began recording footage on a CCTV camera which was already in Liz's room, and openly visible to anyone entering.

The court heard that in November 2019, Liz’s family viewed the CCTV footage and it became apparent that Dady had been mistreating Liz at which point police became involved.

The abuse took place on a number of occasions and included forcing her to eat, pulling her hair, pushing her knuckles into the victim’s face and pulling her up by her nose.

She was also verbally abusive and constantly using her mobile phone while she was meant to be caring for Liz. On one occasion, Dady brought her dog during a visit which scratched Liz, causing deep cuts to her legs.

Dady, of Furze Road, Norwich, admitted the offence at an earlier hearing at Norwich Magistrates Court on 8 December 2020. On Monday, she was sentenced to six months imprisonment and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £122.

Detective Constable Gemma Weeks, from the Adult Abuse Investigation Unit, said Dady was in a position of trust and left to care for an extremely vulnerable woman who had no means of protecting herself.

She abused this trust, treating Liz with little care; handling her roughly by pushing and pulling her. On one occasion after a shower, Liz was left for almost 30 minutes in her wheelchair with wet hair and just a towel covering her lap. Detective Constable Gemma Weeks

"Many incidents were captured on CCTV which makes for very unpleasant viewing. No one would want their loved ones treated in this way, particularly those who are vulnerable and have limited capacity, which is why it’s important we seek justice in these cases for the victims and their families.”

Liz’s daughter Corrina said: "Sadly, mum passed away during the investigation, which makes it so much harder to come to terms with, knowing that she was poorly treated in the last year of her life.

The abuse was captured on CCTV Credit: Norfolk Police

"I was mortified when I found out this had been happening. I felt guilty for not being able to protect her when she needed it and that this had happened under our own roof. We trusted Jenny and thought she genuinely cared for mum but she betrayed this trust in the worst possible way. Corrina, Liz's daughter

"I found it really difficult to watch the footage, it made me feel physically sick. I couldn’t bear the thought of Jenny being in a position to care for other people’s loved ones and abuse them in the way she did my mum. I’m glad we acted on our concerns and got the camera and I would encourage anyone in a similar position to do the same.”