Peterborough teenagers jailed after stamping on man's head

Two Peterborough teenagers have been jailed after robbing a man and stamping on his head before posting their exploits on social media.

Leon Holmes and Leam Smith asked the 25-year-old victim for a cigarette rolling paper in June last year. The man declined and tried to move on.

According to the police Holmes then grabbed his shoulder and demanded his wallet.Police say the man was then pushed to the ground after attempting to defend himself.

His head was stamped on and he was kicked while the two teenagers rummaged through his pockets, taking a phone, card and silver bracelet.

A video of the attack was posted on social media by Leon Holmes, which was spotted and sent to the police.

This was an extremely violent attack on an innocent member of the public who has had to have a metal plate fitted in his jaw as a result of the injuries he suffered that day. For the sake of a phone, bank card and a bracelet, two young men are now spending a considerable part of their adulthood in prison. DC Tom Hunt

Both men were sentenced on Friday 22 January.