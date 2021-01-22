Sea shanties make a comeback as an antidote to tough times in the pandemic

They date back hundreds of years but now sea shanties are making a comeback thanks to social media.

The folk songs were traditionally sung by sailors as they worked through rough conditions but now the catchy tunes are bringing people together over the internet in troubled times.

Before the pandemic, shanty lovers often got together to have a sing, and Harwich even hosted a shanty festival in 2019.

But thanks to a Scottish postman called Nathan Evans and his songs on Tik Tok they're now riding a new wave of popularity.

Gary Barlow and Ronan Keating are getting in on the act too.

In Norfolk the Sheringham Shantymen have been going for 31 years and Covid hasn't stopped them performing.

"I think what's marvellous is that it brings the songs we sing and the music we enjoy playing to a wider audience than might otherwise have been the case. Nigel Harrison, Chairman, Sheringham Shantymen

The Shantymen say everyone should sing because it's good for both physical and mental wellbeing.

On merchant marine vessels in the 1700s and 1800s, a shantyman would lead sailors in song as they worked - it helped establish a rhythm and make work seem that little bit easier.