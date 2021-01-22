Six people arrested after man in his 50s stabbed in Norwich

Six people have been arrested after a 50-year-old man was stabbed in Norwich yesterday.

The man was stabbed in his arms and legs in Hobart Lane at around 2.20pm yesterday afternoon and had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

Police were called and later attended an address in the Trafalgar Street area of the city where they arrested six people - four men, and two women.

Detective Sergeant Ian Fuller said:

We are in the early stages of this investigation but one line of enquiry is that those involved may be known to each other. “Officers are continuing with their enquiries to establish the circumstances leading up to this incident and I would encourage anyone with information to contact police. Detective Sergeant Ian Fuller

Norfolk police are also urging anyone who may have information or who saw anything suspicious near Hobart Lane yesterday to get in touch by calling 101.