Trio of hare coursers fined over £1000 for damage to farm in Cambridgeshire

A trio of hare coursers have been hit with more than £1000 in fines after causing hundreds of pounds in damage to a farmer’s crops in Cambridgeshire.

The three men who caused damage to the field near Cambridge Road, in Fowlmere, were Jimmy Cole, 43, Chase Loveridge, 36, and Levi Cole, 20.

They were spotted trespassing in the field driving a silver Land Rover, packed full with three children and three dogs, when they were spotted at around noon on 24 September.

Officers from the force’s Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) caught the culprits and issued the men with community protection notices.

Jimmy Cole, the driver, denied hare coursing and claimed he had driven to the area from Surrey to 'walk the dog'.

These men showed complete disregard for the farmer by driving over his crops and damaging his livelihood, all to try and escape from police with an overloaded car. DC Tom Nuttall / RCAT

The damage caused to the sugar beet in Cambridgeshire was estimated to cost around £500.

The men were sentenced at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 20 January. The charges for the incident involved criminal damage, daytime trespass in pursuit of game and using a motor vehicle dangerously.

Jimmy Cole admitted criminal damage and was ordered to pay £500 compensation to the farmer. He was fined an additional £500 and three penalty points were added to his licence.

Chase Loveridge and Levi Cole admitted daytime trespass in pursuit of game and were handed £300 fines.

Hare coursing is a bloodsport where dogs are used to chase and kill hares. It is illegal in the UK.

DC Tom Nuttall, from the RCAT, added: "We will continue to do all we can and use whatever methods possible to disrupt and deter hare coursers in Cambridgeshire."