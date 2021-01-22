Tuk-tuk 'Tara' delivers free lockdown laptops to school children

A man who lives near Peterborough has found a colourful and creative way of delivering free laptops to school children in the area.

Prem Gyani bought a tuk-tuk to hire it out as a wedding car experience - but the pandemic has put that business on hold. Now, he has repurposed it to deliver donated laptops to children who need them to do school work at home.

The tuk-tuk brings joy. It's just the flowers, the colours, everything. It's just the most brilliant thing when you collect a laptop because you get smiling faces at the door. When you're driving around you get smiling faces, waves and hoots. Then of course the kids absolutely adore it. It arrives there and the kids take pictures with Tara and it's just a fantastic experience. Prem Gyani / Tuk-tuk owner

Prem Gyani's colourful tuk-tuk, he calls Tara, is already a familiar sight around the village of Helpston near Peterborough.

Prem whizzing around Helpston in tuk-tuk Tara

Among the people Prem has delivered to is local Helpston mum, Jo Smith and her two daughters Laila and Mae.

Free laptop delivery for family in Helpston.

We needed another laptop for her to be able to use for her school work. So it's been amazing to have someone who can do that locally and also is doing it free, which is amazing. Jo Smith / Helpston mum

It is a project which has also helped him to cope with life in lockdown. So, if you're near Helpston and you see Prem whizz past in Tara the tuk-tuk. He's probably delivering another lockdown laptop.

Prem is still taking donations of laptops. The details of what models he can recondition for children to use can be found on his website.