Five more Covid vaccination centres to open in the East

Five more Covid vaccination centres will open in the East of England on Monday.

Another 32 centres will start delivering the jabs across the country, as part of the government's plans to give 15 million people, in the top four priority groups, their first dose by mid February.

That includes those aged 70 and over and those clinically extremely vulnerable.

The centres due to open in the East are:

Peterborough City Care Centre

Harlow Leisurezone, Essex

Redgrave Children’s Centre, Luton

Gainsborough Sports Centre, Ipswich

Royal Pavilion, Moulton Park, Northampton

Chris Pallot, Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 vaccination programme director, said: “Our local vaccination services have already vaccinated many thousands of the people who need it most across Northamptonshire – and the launch of our new Vaccination Centre will give us the capacity to vaccinate thousands more each week as the national vaccination campaign is stepped up and supply increases.

NHS staff have already delivered more than 5.5 million doses of the vaccine Credit: PA

The new vaccination centres will mainly be inoculating health and social care staff on Monday, before opening their doors to more patients on Tuesday.

Each will be capable of delivering thousands of jabs each week, but may vary, depending on vaccine supplies and demand.

The public are being asked to not turn up without an appointment.

One of the country's first seven centres for mass vaccination against coronavirus has opened in Stevenage two weeks ago.

There's now almost 50 sites across the country delivering the vaccine, as well as GP surgeries and hospitals.