Four friends complete 3,000 mile row across Atlantic for charity

A man from Norfolk, along with his three friends, have completed the world's toughest rowing race across the Atlantic - despite never rowing before.

Tom Phillips from Great Massingham, Harry Hearn, Alex Soskin and Ed Batchelor set off from La Gomera in December.

"We didn't have much more than an hour and a half sleep at any one time and in your half hour off you want to eat as much as possible and get ready for you next shift", Tom said.

"Sea sickness was a factor for us a little bit."

The friends travelled 3000 miles across Atlantic to support mental health charities. Credit: Atlantic Campaigns / Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge

The group travelled 3,000 miles unaided, navigating their way from the Canary Islands to the Caribbean in 40 days, six hours and 35 minutes.

Despite the challenges, they managed to finish in 4th place for the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, and raise awareness of mental health.

The group have raised £90,000 for two mental health charities - Mind and The Christina Noble Children's Foundation.