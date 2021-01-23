Two men have been fined £10,000 each after police were called to a funeral in Hertfordshire with nearly 150 people in attendance.

Officers were made aware of a funeral taking place in Welwyn Garden City on Thursday.

Current restrictions mean only 30 people are allowed to attend a funeral.

A funeral director from Mansfield was issued with a fine "for not managing this event correctly and advising their clients of the rules."

Supt Nick Caveney, of Hertfordshire Police, said: "This was a clear and blatant breach of the current restrictions."

Bedfordshire Police also fined a man in his 30s on Friday, for when the gathering was in Arlesey. Police said they had been in contact with the family before the funeral took place "in an attempt to ensure safety."

Chief Superintendent John Murphy, who is leading Bedfordshire Police's response to coronavirus, said it is "disappointing" the event went ahead despite officers attempting to engage with the family beforehand.

“We understand the past 10 months have been extremely difficult for everyone and that people need to mourn the loss of their loved ones with dignity and respect", he said.

“However, public health remains our number one priority. The NHS is under significant pressure and coronavirus infection rates remain extremely high.

“During these unprecedented times, people have had to make huge sacrifices, and an event of this size shows a lack of respect for those who have been unable to attend the funerals of loved ones or say goodbye in a way that they would have wished to."