Work begins on new speeds limits on Orwell Bridge in Ipswich during high winds

Speed limits are being introduced on the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich.

Electronic signs are being installed so the bridge can be used safely and stay open to motorists during high winds.

Around 60,000 vehicles use the bridge everyday and is an essential route for many drivers heading to the Port of Felixstowe.

The new signage will display changeable speed limits, so traffic can travel over the bridge at lower speeds during storms.

Work is due to begin on 25 January and will last seven weeks. Credit: ITV Anglia

“We understand the vital importance of the Orwell Bridge for people living and working in Ipswich and also for the people and businesses that depend on goods arriving and leaving the UK at the port of Felixstowe", Martin Fellows, Highways England Regional Director, said.

"“We will be installing new digital message signs that will display a 40mph speed limit on the bridge when it is windy. This will allow traffic to still use the bridge even if there are strong winds of between 45 – 60mph, rather than the current 50mph wind speed limit. This means that we are more likely to be able to safely keep the bridge open even if it is windy, and means less congestion in town.”

If 60mph winds or more are predicted, then the bridge will need to be closed as per previous protocol.

The upgrades are part of a series of measures being taken to improve the resilience of the Orwell Bridge.

Work on the £1.7 million project starts on Monday, for seven weeks, and road and lane closures will be in place while work is carried out.