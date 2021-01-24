Dozens of schools closed by the snow in parts of the Anglia region
Dozens of schools that were open for the children of key workers have been forced to close after heavy snowfall in parts of the Anglia region over the weekend.
Although schools have been closed to most pupils during the latest coronavirus lockdown, classes have been open for the children of essential workers and vulnerable children along with those without access to online learning
The worst affected areas appear to be in the north of the Anglia region in Northamptonshire and Peterborough.
A number of schools in Northamptonshire have announced on social media that they will be closed to all pupils because of the adverse weather. They include Cogenhoe Primary, Kingsthorpe Grove Primary, Mears Ashby Primary, The Duston School and Bishop Stopford School in Kettering.
The affected schools say remote and online learning will continue as normal.
Schools closed by the snow in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough are listed below.
Cambridgeshire
You can check any additions to the list of schools closed by the snow in Cambridgeshire on the County Council's website
TBAP Unity Academy St Neots and Wisbech
Sawtry Village Academy
Fourfields Community Primary School
Peterborough
You can check the full list of the schools closed by the snow in the Peterborough area on the city council's website
Arthur Mellows Village College
St John Fisher Catholic High School
Hampton Vale Primary School
Fulbridge Academy
Peakirk Primary School
Lime Academy Orton
Heritage Park
Lime Academy Abbotsmede
Lime Academy Parnwell
Lime Academy Watergall
Ormiston Meadows Academy
King's School
Discovery Primary
Longthorpe Primary
Ravensthorpe School
Welland Academy
Greater Peterborough University Technical College
Ormiston Bushfield Academy
Heltwate Bretton site and St George's
Paston Ridings Primary School
Newark Hill Academy
Sacred Heart Primary School
Dogsthorpe Academy
Middleton Primary School
The Beeches Primary School
St.Michael’s church school
Thorpe Primary School
