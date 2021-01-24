Dozens of schools closed by the snow in parts of the Anglia region

Dozens of schools that were open for the children of key workers have been forced to close after heavy snowfall in parts of the Anglia region over the weekend.

Although schools have been closed to most pupils during the latest coronavirus lockdown, classes have been open for the children of essential workers and vulnerable children along with those without access to online learning

The worst affected areas appear to be in the north of the Anglia region in Northamptonshire and Peterborough.

A number of schools in Northamptonshire have announced on social media that they will be closed to all pupils because of the adverse weather. They include Cogenhoe Primary, Kingsthorpe Grove Primary, Mears Ashby Primary, The Duston School and Bishop Stopford School in Kettering.

The affected schools say remote and online learning will continue as normal.

Schools closed by the snow in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough are listed below.

Cambridgeshire

You can check any additions to the list of schools closed by the snow in Cambridgeshire on the County Council's website

TBAP Unity Academy St Neots and Wisbech

Sawtry Village Academy

Fourfields Community Primary School

Peterborough

You can check the full list of the schools closed by the snow in the Peterborough area on the city council's website

Arthur Mellows Village College

St John Fisher Catholic High School

Hampton Vale Primary School

Fulbridge Academy

Peakirk Primary School

Lime Academy Orton

Heritage Park

Lime Academy Abbotsmede

Lime Academy Parnwell

Lime Academy Watergall

Ormiston Meadows Academy

King's School

Discovery Primary

Longthorpe Primary

Ravensthorpe School

Welland Academy

Greater Peterborough University Technical College

Ormiston Bushfield Academy

Heltwate Bretton site and St George's

Paston Ridings Primary School

Newark Hill Academy

Sacred Heart Primary School

Dogsthorpe Academy

Middleton Primary School

The Beeches Primary School

St.Michael’s church school

Thorpe Primary School

Snow blanketing in Bretton Park in Peterborough on Sunday 24 January 2021 Credit: Craig Sperring

