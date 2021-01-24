Dozens of schools closed by the snow in parts of the Anglia region

A snowy scene in Ampthill Great Park in Bedfordshire on Sunday 24 January 2021 Credit: Juan Carlos Bastida Mena

Dozens of schools that were open for the children of key workers have been forced to close after heavy snowfall in parts of the Anglia region over the weekend.

Although schools have been closed to most pupils during the latest coronavirus lockdown, classes have been open for the children of essential workers and vulnerable children along with those without access to online learning

The worst affected areas appear to be in the north of the Anglia region in Northamptonshire and Peterborough.

A number of schools in Northamptonshire have announced on social media that they will be closed to all pupils because of the adverse weather. They include Cogenhoe Primary, Kingsthorpe Grove Primary, Mears Ashby Primary, The Duston School and Bishop Stopford School in Kettering.

The affected schools say remote and online learning will continue as normal.

Schools closed by the snow in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough are listed below.

Cambridgeshire

You can check any additions to the list of schools closed by the snow in Cambridgeshire on the County Council's website

  • TBAP Unity Academy St Neots and Wisbech

  • Sawtry Village Academy

  • Fourfields Community Primary School

Peterborough

You can check the full list of the schools closed by the snow in the Peterborough area on the city council's website

  • Arthur Mellows Village College

  • St John Fisher Catholic High School

  • Hampton Vale Primary School

  • Fulbridge Academy

  • Peakirk Primary School

  • Lime Academy Orton

  • Heritage Park

  • Lime Academy Abbotsmede

  • Lime Academy Parnwell

  • Lime Academy Watergall

  • Ormiston Meadows Academy

  • King's School

  • Discovery Primary

  • Longthorpe Primary

  • Ravensthorpe School

  • Welland Academy

  • Greater Peterborough University Technical College

  • Ormiston Bushfield Academy

  • Heltwate Bretton site and St George's

  • Paston Ridings Primary School

  • Newark Hill Academy

  • Sacred Heart Primary School

  • Dogsthorpe Academy

  • Middleton Primary School

  • The Beeches Primary School

  • St.Michael’s church school

  • Thorpe Primary School

Snow blanketing in Bretton Park in Peterborough on Sunday 24 January 2021 Credit: Craig Sperring

Click here for the latest ITV Weather forecast for the East of England