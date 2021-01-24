The pressure on under-fire Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has increased further after a local newspaper called for him to be sacked.

The East Anglian Daily Times has published a scathing editorial urging owner Marcus Evans to make a change.

"The slow, sad decline of Ipswich Town needs to stop," the article says.

"We make the call for a new manager with a heavy heart. This is a wonderful football club, with a magnificent heritage and incredible fans. They deserve better, and to be excited about the club’s future."

In response to the article, Ipswich said in a statement that they were "disappointed" by the stance and Evans remains "fully behind the management and players."

"While we are very disappointed that the EADT/Ipswich Star has taken this stance, we fully understand the frustrations of supporters with recent results," the statement read.

"Owner, Marcus Evans, has recently reiterated his support for the manager and with players now coming back from injury and the recent addition of Josh Harrop and Luke Thomas to add competition to the squad, he - and everyone at the club - remains fully behind the management and players in the challenge ahead."

Peterborough United ran out 1-0 winners at Portman Road. Credit: PA

A 1-0 defeat to Peterborough United at Portman Road on Saturday saw Ipswich slip to ninth in League One - two points outside the play-off positions.

It was also their fifth defeat in their last six home games and extended their poor record against promotion rivals.

Lambert, who is currently still recovering from Covid-19, has come under intense criticism from many fans who feel that Town's chances of making the top six are slipping away.

Ipswich finished 11th in League One last season - their lowest league finish since 1953.

Lambert also faced a similar newspaper campaign during his time as Aston Villa manager when the Birmingham Mail demanded that he was relieved of his duties.