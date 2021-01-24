Met Office issues weather warning for snow as first flurries fall in the East

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow across the whole of the Anglia region.

The alert is in force from 3am until midnight on Sunday.

The Met Office says: "An area of snow will move across Wales and central and southern England today, becoming slow-moving for a time across parts of the Midlands.

"This will bring 1-3 cm of snow across much of the warning area, though not all sites will see lying snow and northern parts of East Anglia may see little snow."

Snow could bring travel disruption to parts of the region. Credit: Met Office

The public are being warned to expect:

Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers

Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel

Some rural communities could become cut off

Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

Some parts of Northamptonshire have already seen snow, including Daventry and Northampton.

A weather warning for ice is also in place from midnight until 11am on Monday.