Police urge drivers to stay at home as heavy snow falls in Northamptonshire

Police in Northamptonshire are warning people to stay at home as heavy snow causes disruption across the county.

Icy roads and reduced visibility have led to dangerous driving condition on the A45.

Officers said they have been called to multiple incidents on the A43, working with recovery operators to clear vehicles that have been abandoned or stranded.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow across the whole of the Anglia region.

The alert is in force from 3am until midnight on Sunday.

The Met Office says: "An area of snow will move across Wales and central and southern England today, becoming slow-moving for a time across parts of the Midlands.

"This will bring 1-3 cm of snow across much of the warning area, though not all sites will see lying snow and northern parts of East Anglia may see little snow."

A warning is also in place for ice overnight and into Monday morning.