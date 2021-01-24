Scientists at the University of East Anglia say vaccinating domestic animals "could be necessary" in the future.

Experts, along with researchers at University of Minnesota said animals like cats and dogs, mink and other domesticated species can contact coronavirus, so a vaccine would help stop the virus spreading.

There's currently no known cases of the virus being passed on from animals to humans.

Experts from the University of East Anglia's Earlham Institute are behind the research. Credit: ITV Anglia

"It makes sense to develop vaccines for pets, for domestic animals, just as a precaution to reduce this risk," Cock van Oosterhout, professor of evolutionary, genetics at UEA, said.

"What we need to be as a human society, we really need to be prepared for any eventuality when it comes to Covid.

"I think the best way to do this is indeed consider development of vaccines for animals as well.

"Interestingly the Russians have already started to develop a vaccine for pets, which there's very little information about."

Vaccines are being rolled out across the country to those in the top four priority groups.

"Continued virus evolution in reservoir animal hosts, followed by spillback events into susceptible human hosts, poses a significant long-term risk to public health", Prof van Oosterhout added.

The scientists have called on governments to consider the continued use of strict control measures such as masks and social distancing, as the "only way to reduce the evolution and spread of new Covid-19 variants."