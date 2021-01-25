250 extra jobs as Lotus announce new sports car series

Norfolk based Lotus has announced a new sports car series.

The prototype of the Lotus Type 131 will be made in their manufacturing facility in Hethel, a village near Norwich.

It comes as £100million is being invested into the facility. A further 250 jobs are being created by the company across a number of sites.

This year will be hugely significant for Lotus with new facilities coming on stream, a new sports car entering production and new levels of efficiency and quality that only a new car design and factory can deliver. Phil Popham, CEO Lotus Cars

Lotus has released an image that gives us a glimpse into the new generation of cars that will follow the Elise, Exige and Evora, which will soon stop being produced.

Over 50,000 of the three models combined have been sold in their lifetimes.

Last year the company furloughed 600 staff in response to the coronavirus pandemic and halted production.