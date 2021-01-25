The latest government figures suggest the Covid vaccine programme in the East of England has caught up with the rest of England after a slower start in the rollout.

By Saturday, nearly 681,000 people had received at the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in the East of England which represents more than 13% of the adult population.

On Saturday nearly 70,000 received a first jab which was three times the number who were given an injection in the region at the start of the week on Monday 18 January.

Six more mass vaccination centres are opening this week in the East of England in Cambridge, Harlow, Ipswich, Luton, Northampton and Peterborough.

A higher proportion of people in the East of England have now received their first jab than in the Midlands, London and the South East but the region is still lagging behind the North West and the South West.

680,812 First dose Covid injections in the East of England by 23 January

13.3% Proportion of adults given the first dose in the East of England by 23 January

Initially the rollout of the vaccine was slower in the East of England with 186,000 given the first dose of vaccine in the first month from 8 December to 10 January.

The proportion of people 80 and over given the jab was 29% in the region at that time - the lowest in England. It had risen to 53% a week later and the Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed over the week that three-quarters of the over 80s across the country had now had a first injection. The regional age breakdown figures are is not expected to be published until Thursday.

The number of coronavirus first injections carried out in the Anglia region last week Credit: Data from NHS England

The speedier rollout of the vaccine in the East comes as hospitals in the Anglia region have recorded more patients dying with coronavirus so far in January than during the peak month of the first wave in April 2020.

The NHS says 2,442 patients have died in January. There were 2,381 Covid patient deaths in the region in April.