Ely Cathedral getting repairs to fix leak
Watch a report by ITV Anglia's Matthew Hudson
Ely Cathedral stands tall, billowing out of the flat landscape. It has done so for hundreds of years.
Its stark contrast to the rest of the area gives it the name locally as the ‘Ship of the Fens’, but nobody wants a leaking ship.
Over the past few years water has been making its way into the building through a leak in the Cathedral’s famous Octagon (Lantern) tower.
In February 1322 a storm caused the original Norman tower of the cathedral to collapse. It was so loud that the monks thought there had been an earthquake.
Described as a medieval masterpiece the current tower took 18 years to build using basic tools and wooden scaffolding.
Now modern technology is used to assist in repairs, with a drone being used to survey the extent of damage and cranes needed to move scaffolding into place.
It costs around £1.4million a year to look after the cathedral in a normal year, but repairs to the tower have needed extra funding.
The funding we have is asking us to spend the money by March, so we’re under considerable pressure to get the work done. The weather for the last few days has not helped terribly. It can’t be very warm for the workmen up there at the moment.