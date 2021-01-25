‘Essex boys’ killer can be freed from jail

One of the men convicted of the "Essex Boys" gangland murders can be freed from prison, the Parole Board has said.

Jack Whomes was jailed for life alongside Michael Steele at the Old Bailey in 1998 for the murders of Pat Tate, Tony Tucker and Craig Rolfe.

They were shot dead in a Range Rover on an isolated farm track at Rettendon, Essex, in a dispute over drugs.

In 2018 Jack Whomes won a sentence reduction after a High Court judge ruled he has made "exceptional progress" in prison.

A Parole Board panel decided the 59-year-old, who maintains his innocence, is now okay to be released.

We can confirm that a panel of the Parole Board has directed the release of Jack Whomes following an oral hearing. Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority. Parole Board Spokesman

He will have to follow strict restrictions including restrictions in who he contacts.

Whomes first became eligible for parole last year and the decision was made after his second review by the Parole Board.