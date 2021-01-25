Family pay tribute to 'happy' baby killed in Waterbeach collision

The family of a five-month-old boy who was killed in a collision have paid tribute to a ‘happy’ baby with a ‘joyful’ smile.

Rachael Thorold was walking her son, Louis, when a van left the road on the A10 in Waterbeach on Friday (22 January).

The van then hit the pushchair, killing Louis and leaving his Mum in a critical condition in Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge.

In tribute, the dad of Louis, Chris Thorold, who is the Finance Director of Marshall Aerospace, said: “We will love you always our little Louis. You were only with us for a short time, but you made us the happiest people in the world.

“I cannot describe how heartbroken we are that you are gone. You are such a happy little boy and your joyful smile and laughter will never leave us.

“Your ma-ma is fighting to stay with us and we are praying that she will make it through.

“You will always be in our hearts and do not worry, I am taking care of all your animals.

“We love you so much and we know you will now be safe with Granny, Grandad and Great Grandpa in Heaven.

“Take care my little Lou, sweet dreams.”

Anyone with information or dash cam footage should call 101 or visit the police website.