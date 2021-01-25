Leon Briggs: Emergency services would have ‘done things differently’

Emergency services would have ‘done things differently’ had they known that a man who died after being restrained had heart disease and had taken amphetamine, an inquest heard.

In November 2013 Leon Briggs was seen behaving bizarrely in a Luton street and was eventually detained under the Mental Health Act. He later collapsed after being restrained and taken into custody at Luton Police Station.

The 39-year-old father of two was found unconscious in his cell and taken to hospital where he died.

Last week a long awaited inquest into his death began.

Sarah Freeman, an Emergency Care Assistant who was called to the scene said he was ‘alert, conscious and breathing’ and it did not appear that he needed to go to hospital.

Nothing seemed to jump out that he would need to go. There was no injuries. He was breathing, conscious, alert. It didn’t seem untoward that he was put into the back of the van and taken to custody. Sarah Freeman

Under questioning from John Beggs QC, for Bedfordshire Police, Ms Freeman agreed that had they known Mr Briggs had coronary heart disease and had taken amphetamine, they “probably would have done things differently.”

When asked “Nothing the police did suggested they were deliberately trying to hurt him?” She replied: “No.”

The jury heard the primary cause of death was “amphetamine intoxication with prone restraint and prolonged struggling.”

A secondary cause was given as coronary heart disease.