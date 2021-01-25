Men charged with murder of Colchester rapper

Two men have been charged in connection to the murder of a talented rapper from Colchester.

22-year-old Alinjavwa Siwale was found injured on Affleck Road in the town in December 2020. He died at the scene.

Sheldon McKay, 25, and Phoenix Lee, 19, have been charged with murder and are due to stand trial in August.

Known by many as rapper ‘Swizzino’, Alinjavwa also had a "passion" for football and played for Great Notley Football Club.

In a statement released by Essex Police, his family said he could "enter a room and brighten it with his smile, his attitude, his infectious laugh or just his presence."

Our lives have been changed forever. We are heartbroken, still in shock and angry. Nothing can ever prepare you for the loss of a child. It is very, very painful and no mother should ever have to go through this. He had the ability to enter a room and brighten it with his smile, his attitude, his infectious laugh or just his presence. Family of Alinjavwa Siwale

“Njavwa had a big heart and made friends so easily, sometimes not in the right circles, and was true to each and every one of them. He supported them, guided them and made them happy.

“Njavwa loved his brothers to bits and was an amazing father to his son.

“He was a free spirit who lived in the present and on his terms. He had big dreams, he was a leader, he had followers."