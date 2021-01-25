Mental health helpline for NHS staff in Norfolk and Suffolk

A new helpline has been launched for health workers in Norfolk and Suffolk.

The Covid-19 support service allows health and care staff to get free confidential support.

It comes as a result of increased pressures caused by the pandemic.

Trained call handlers from Suffolk Mind will be on hand to offer emotional help and signposting.

Just last week the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital drafted in military support as it came under continued pressure.

We are so pleased to be offering this service to the amazing professionals who are doing such a vital job on the frontline. We want to ensure they are receiving the support they need during this incredibly challenging time. We are here to be a listening ear, offer emotional support and signpost wherever necessary. Tony Wooderson, Suffolk Mind

Funding from NHS England was used to create the service.

Health and care staff can call the helpline on 0300 123 1335 Monday to Friday 09:30am to 4:30pm.