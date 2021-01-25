Plans to reinvent Thetford underway

A ‘reinvention’ expert has been appointed to ‘change the future’ of Thetford.

Breckland council today announced Wayne Hemmingway MBE, who has been involved in the regeneration of areas in York, London and Crewe, would lead the towns project.

Now residents are being asked for their views on the town.

The town has now grown into a modern town with a diverse and strong multi-cultural community and a mixture of local and multinational businesses. We want to drive the further transformation and innovation of the town and I invite all of the community and local organisations to get involved in building a Thetford where everyone can thrive and prosper. Cllr Sam Chapman-Allen, Leader of Breckland Council

A team has already looked at local amenities, housing areas and the town centre.

We all want Thetford to be the best town it can be, but in order to get there we first have to define what success looks like. Insights from the local community are essential in understanding this so we’re asking local residents, businesses and visitors to share their views. Wayne Hemmingway MBE

A survey has been launched to encourage people to give their views. It can be found on the ‘Talk Thetford’ website.